Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for eBay Inc (EBAY)

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “eBay is expected to report 1Q17 earnings after market close on Wednesday, April 19, and host a call with investors at 5pm ET.””

EBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $32.00 price objective on shares of eBay and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Vetr raised shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.93 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.03.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) opened at 33.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.31. eBay has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $34.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The e-commerce company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 80.92% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business earned $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay will post $2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 6,660 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $221,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,449.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 53,127 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,741,503.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,496.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,028 shares of company stock valued at $11,221,111 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in eBay by 9.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 793,685 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,112,000 after buying an additional 69,102 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in eBay by 36.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,929 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $4,171,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in eBay by 31.6% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 44,145 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company connects buyers and sellers around the world. Its platforms enable sellers around the world to organize and offer their inventory for sale, and buyers to find and purchase it.

