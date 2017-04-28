Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (ETV) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.12

Headlines about Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) traded up 0.32% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,722 shares. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.1108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a United States-based diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate earnings from the option.

