Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (ETB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) opened at 16.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $17.80.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a United States-based diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more the United States indices on a portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate earnings from the option.

