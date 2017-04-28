Eaton Vance Municipal Incm 2028 Term Tr (NYSE:ETX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0709 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Incm 2028 Term Tr has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years. Eaton Vance Municipal Incm 2028 Term Tr has a payout ratio of -1,214.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Eaton Vance Municipal Incm 2028 Term Tr to earn ($0.01) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -8,500.0%.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Incm 2028 Term Tr (NYSE:ETX) opened at 20.12 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Incm 2028 Term Tr has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Eaton Vance Municipal Incm 2028 Term Tr (ETX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/eaton-vance-municipal-incm-2028-term-tr-etx-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-07-on-april-28th-updated.html.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Incm 2028 Term Tr

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations, a portion of which will be investment grade and a portion of which may be below investment grade at the time of investment.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Incm 2028 Term Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Incm 2028 Term Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.