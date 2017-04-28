Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (MIW)

Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEMKT:MIW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0508 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEMKT:MIW) opened at 13.8399 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/eaton-vance-michigan-municipal-bond-fund-miw-declares-0-05-monthly-dividend-updated.html.

Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax, including alternative minimum tax, and, in state specific funds, taxes in its specified state. The Fund invests in various sectors, including education, electric utilities, insured-education, general obligations, insured-electric utilities, insured-general obligations, hospital, insured-bond bank, insured escrowed/prerefunded, and water and sewer industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.