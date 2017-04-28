Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (EVT) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.40

Media coverage about Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) has been trending positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund earned a coverage optimism score of 0.40 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the closed-end fund an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) opened at 21.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $22.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. The Fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks.

