easyJet plc (EZJ) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,125

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 915 ($11.70) to GBX 1,125 ($14.38) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted their target price on shares of easyJet plc from GBX 1,070 ($13.68) to GBX 1,160 ($14.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Beaufort Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America Corp boosted their target price on shares of easyJet plc from GBX 1,030 ($13.17) to GBX 1,050 ($13.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.42) target price on shares of easyJet plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.48) target price on shares of easyJet plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,016.85 ($13.00).

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) opened at 1155.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,041.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,000.69. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 4.57 billion. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 851.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,566.00.

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay purchased 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,014 ($12.96) per share, for a total transaction of £1,622.40 ($2,074.15). Insiders have bought 546 shares of company stock valued at $531,140 in the last 90 days.

About easyJet plc

easyJet plc is a United Kingdom-based low-cost airline carrier. The Company operates as a low-cost European point-to-point short-haul airline. The Company operates through its route network segment. The Company operates on over 820 routes across more than 30 countries with its fleet of over 250 Airbus aircrafts.

