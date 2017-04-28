Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.10

News articles about Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eastgroup Properties earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 72 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) traded down 1.17% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.25. 57,187 shares of the company traded hands. Eastgroup Properties has a one year low of $59.23 and a one year high of $79.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average is $71.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.64. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 37.74%. The company earned $66.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties will post $1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

In related news, insider Brent Wood sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $314,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Hoster II sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $709,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,357 shares in the company, valued at $14,688,658.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in various Sunbelt markets across the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

