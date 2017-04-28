Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.57

News stories about Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) have trended very positive on Friday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eagle Bulk Shipping earned a daily sentiment score of 0.57 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) opened at 4.94 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/eagle-bulk-shipping-egle-receiving-very-favorable-press-coverage-study-shows-updated.html.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of a range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. The Company operates in the Handymax sector of the dry bulk industry, with particular emphasis on the Supramax class of vessels.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.