E.On Se (EONGY) Receives $9.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (NASDAQ:EONGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised E.On Se from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of E.On Se in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded E.On Se from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC downgraded E.On Se from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of E.On Se (NASDAQ:EONGY) traded up 0.51% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 128,473 shares. The firm’s market cap is $15.31 billion. E.On Se has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39.

About E.On Se

E.ON SE is an energy company. The Company’s segments include Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. Its non-strategic operations are reported under Non-Core Business. The Company’s business areas include energy networks, customer solutions, renewables, energy efficiency and distributed energy, technical services and nuclear.

