Analysts Set E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (DD) PT at $72.10

Shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their target price on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

In other news, insider Nicholas C. Fanandakis sold 44,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $3,680,295.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 22.9% in the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 24,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And (NYSE:DD) opened at 80.13 on Friday. E I Du Pont De Nemours And has a 52-week low of $61.12 and a 52-week high of $82.37. The company has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.08 and its 200 day moving average is $75.20.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. The company earned $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. E I Du Pont De Nemours And had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that E I Du Pont De Nemours And will post $3.80 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. E I Du Pont De Nemours And’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

About E I Du Pont De Nemours And

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is a science and technology-based company. It operates through six segments: Agriculture, Electronics & Communications (E&C), Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Protection Solutions. Its Agriculture segment includes products, such as corn hybrids and soybean varieties, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides.

