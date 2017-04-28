Dynegy Inc. (DYN) Bonds Trading 1.1% Lower

An issue of Dynegy Inc. (NYSE:DYN) bonds fell 1.1% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield debt issue has a 8% coupon and will mature on January 15, 2025. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $91.69 and were trading at $92.50 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DYN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays PLC upped their target price on Dynegy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Dynegy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Dynegy in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on Dynegy in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of Dynegy Inc. (NYSE:DYN) traded up 2.07% on Friday, hitting $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,388,067 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. Dynegy Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $22.01. The company’s market capitalization is $841.12 million.

Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.84. Dynegy had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. The company earned $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynegy Inc. will post ($0.76) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert C. Flexon bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $107,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert C. Flexon bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 704,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,158.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Energy Capital Partners III LLC acquired a new stake in Dynegy during the fourth quarter valued at $49,322,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Dynegy during the fourth quarter valued at $14,745,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Dynegy during the fourth quarter valued at $12,337,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Dynegy during the first quarter valued at $7,983,000. Finally, Blackstart Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dynegy during the fourth quarter valued at $7,174,000.

Dynegy Company Profile

Dynegy Inc (Dynegy) is a holding company and conducts the business operations through its subsidiaries. The primary business of Dynegy is the production and sale of electric energy, capacity and ancillary services from the fleet of 18 operating power plants in six states totaling approximately 12,300 megawatt (MW) of generating capacity.

