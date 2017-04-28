Dunelm Group plc (DNLM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 730 at Deutsche Bank AG

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 865 ($11.06) to GBX 730 ($9.33) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DNLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Dunelm Group plc from GBX 875 ($11.19) to GBX 820 ($10.48) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.83) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group plc in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dunelm Group plc from GBX 750 ($9.59) to GBX 625 ($7.99) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Numis Securities Ltd upgraded Dunelm Group plc to a buy rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.55) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.18) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group plc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 717.80 ($9.18).

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) opened at 604.00 on Thursday. Dunelm Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 579.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 999.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.22 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 627.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 705.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%.

In other news, insider Andy Harrison bought 63,272 shares of Dunelm Group plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 627 ($8.02) per share, with a total value of £396,715.44 ($507,179.03). Also, insider John Browett bought 665 shares of Dunelm Group plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 639 ($8.17) per share, with a total value of £4,249.35 ($5,432.56). Insiders bought 97,464 shares of company stock valued at $61,052,854 over the last three months.

About Dunelm Group plc

Dunelm Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates in the homewares market. The Company operates through the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom segment. The Company specializes in soft furnishings and other homeware. The Company also owns Dorma brand. The Company is a homewares retailer, which provides a range of products to its customer base, under the brand name Dunelm.

