Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect DST Systems (DST) Stock Price

News stories about DST Systems (NYSE:DST) have trended somewhat negative recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DST Systems earned a coverage optimism score of -0.11 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

DST Systems (NYSE:DST) opened at 121.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.35. DST Systems has a 52 week low of $94.52 and a 52 week high of $128.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.32 and its 200-day moving average is $112.06.

DST Systems (NYSE:DST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. DST Systems had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $379.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DST Systems will post $6.50 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DST Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

In other news, CEO Stephen C. Hooley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total value of $1,252,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,102,756.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen C. Hooley sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $2,108,467.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,695.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 502 shares of company stock worth $59,797. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About DST Systems

DST Systems, Inc (DST) is a provider of technology-based information processing and servicing solutions. The Company offers its solutions through data management, business processing and customer communications solutions to clients within the asset management, brokerage, retirement and healthcare markets.

