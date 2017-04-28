DS Healthcare Group (DSKX) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.26

News stories about DS Healthcare Group (NASDAQ:DSKX) have been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DS Healthcare Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.26 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of DS Healthcare Group (NASDAQ:DSKX) remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Friday. 4,200 shares of the company were exchanged. DS Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58.

About DS Healthcare Group

DS Healthcare Group, Inc, doing business as DS Laboratories, is a personal care, product development and marketing company. The Company develops and markets branded personal care products that address thinning hair conditions, skin care and other personal care needs. It develops technologies and products for hair care and personal care needs.

