Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) Receives $62.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a $65.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth $24,435,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth $17,129,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 26.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 891,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,719,000 after buying an additional 185,973 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 311.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 200,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after buying an additional 151,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 37.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 359,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,012,000 after buying an additional 98,537 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) traded down 2.55% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.55. 653,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $69.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.09.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm earned $119.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post $0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc (Dril-Quip) designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered drilling and production equipment. The Company’s operations are organized into three geographic segments: Western Hemisphere, including North and South America, headquartered in Houston, Texas; Eastern Hemisphere, including Europe and Africa, headquartered in Aberdeen, Scotland, and Asia-Pacific, including the Pacific Rim, Southeast Asia, Australia, India and the Middle East, headquartered in Singapore.

