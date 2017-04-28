Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.00.

DIR.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities set a C$8.00 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (DIR.UN) Receives C$9.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/dream-industrial-real-estate-invest-trst-dir-un-receives-c9-00-average-target-price-from-brokerages.html.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of Infinity. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.