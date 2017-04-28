Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (DPS) Position Decreased by Private Bank & Trust Co.

Private Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Private Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 162,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Cue Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) opened at 92.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.55. Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.05 and a 12-month high of $99.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day moving average is $91.40.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 38.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. will post $4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

In other Dr Pepper Snapple Group news, CEO Larry D. Young sold 195,733 shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $18,469,365.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,022,466.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin M. Ellen sold 10,000 shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $929,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,466 shares of company stock worth $40,110,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Company Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc is an integrated brand owner, manufacturer and distributor of non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Company offers a diverse portfolio of flavored (non-cola) carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, water and mixers.

