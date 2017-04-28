Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index’s (REIT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index (NASDAQ:REIT) in a report released on Friday. Barclays PLC currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $123.00.

REIT has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.50) on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Pacific Crest increased their price objective on Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.47.

