Lendingtree Inc (TREE) CEO Sells $481,280.00 in Stock

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total transaction of $481,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,593,886.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) opened at 142.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.47. Lendingtree Inc has a 52-week low of $64.07 and a 52-week high of $145.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $132.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.99 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lendingtree Inc will post $4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 6.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lendingtree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 78.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 13.7% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TREE. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lendingtree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.35.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc (LendingTree) is engaged in operating an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. The Company’s online marketplace provides consumers with access to product offerings from various lenders, which it refers to as Network Lenders, including mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, reverse mortgage loans, auto loans, credit cards, personal loans, student loans, small business loans and other related offerings.

