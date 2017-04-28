Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Douglas Dynamics earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 16 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

PLOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) traded down 2.30% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.90. 71,198 shares of the company traded hands. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $35.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $720.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business earned $130.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.81 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 48.96%.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $355,578.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,688.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Adamson sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $168,077.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,281.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial vehicle attachments and equipment. The Company’s portfolio includes snow and ice management attachments sold under the BLIZZARD, FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands, turf care equipment under the TURFEX brand and industrial maintenance equipment under the SWEEPEX brand.

