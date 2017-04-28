DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Apr 17 Dividend of $0.15 (DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) declared a apr 17 dividend on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) opened at 20.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.34. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $20.73.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek high current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The Fund focuses on investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

