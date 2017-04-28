Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Dorman Products reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 11.87%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. FBR & Co cut Dorman Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CL King cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

In other news, SVP Michael Kealey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $1,558,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,338 shares in the company, valued at $883,683.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar W. Levin sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $114,437.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,262.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,238. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the third quarter worth $204,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the third quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 21.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) traded down 0.64% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.14. The company had a trading volume of 87,931 shares. Dorman Products has a one year low of $51.16 and a one year high of $82.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day moving average is $71.45.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc is a supplier of replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks and heavy duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket. As of December 31, 2016, the Company distributed and marketed approximately 155,000 different stock keeping units (SKU’s) of automotive replacement parts and fasteners.

