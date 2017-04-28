Dominion Diamond Corp Declares Semiannual Dividend of $0.20 (DDC)

Dominion Diamond Corp (NYSE:DDC) (TSE:DDC) announced a semiannual dividend on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

Dominion Diamond Corp (NYSE:DDC) traded up 0.41% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.26. 223,623 shares of the company traded hands. Dominion Diamond Corp has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $13.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6130.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Dominion Diamond Corp (NYSE:DDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dominion Diamond Corp had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company earned $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Diamond Corp will post $0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on Dominion Diamond Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Gabelli initiated coverage on Dominion Diamond Corp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.28.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dominion Diamond Corp Declares Semiannual Dividend of $0.20 (DDC)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/dominion-diamond-corp-ddc-announces-0-20-semiannual-dividend-updated.html.

Dominion Diamond Corp Company Profile

Dominion Diamond Corp is a diamond mining company. The Company is focused on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds to the global market. The Company’s segments include the Ekati Diamond Mine, the Diavik Diamond Mine and the Corporate segment. It supplies rough diamonds to the global market from its operation of the Ekati Diamond Mine (in which it owns a controlling interest) and its approximately 40% ownership interest in the Diavik Diamond Mine.

