Dollarama Inc (DOL) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) opened at 120.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.47. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $87.40 and a 1-year high of $121.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$125.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Dollarama from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$119.18.

In other news, Director Josée Kouri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$117.03, for a total value of C$936,240.00. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.41, for a total value of C$441,640.00. Insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,539,950 in the last quarter.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based holding company. The Company operates dollar stores. It has approximately 1,030 stores in operation in Canada. Its stores have an average area of approximately 9,942 square feet, and offer a range of consumer products, general merchandise and seasonal items, including private label and nationally branded products.

