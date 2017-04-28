Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA) Receives $28.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.23.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc raised Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Discovery Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays PLC downgraded Discovery Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded Discovery Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) traded down 2.08% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,527,919 shares. Discovery Communications has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,165,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,362,000 after buying an additional 21,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,439,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,677,000 after buying an additional 67,628 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 40.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,554,000 after buying an additional 540,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the third quarter worth about $1,576,000. Institutional investors own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

