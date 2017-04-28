Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DFS. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Discover Financial Services (DFS) Receives $73.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/discover-financial-services-dfs-receives-73-29-average-price-target-from-brokerages.html.

In other news, COO Roger C. Hochschild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $677,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 798,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,070,958.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Nelms sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,559 shares of company stock worth $3,884,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,452,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,145,000 after buying an additional 37,658 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,394,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,984,000 after buying an additional 129,757 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.6% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) traded down 2.69% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.59. 5,569,749 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average of $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.42. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $74.33.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business earned $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post $6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.