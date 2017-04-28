Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 51,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.20% of Cohen & Steers worth $18,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 398,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after buying an additional 31,329 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at $9,503,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. Analytic Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the third quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the third quarter valued at $1,710,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) traded down 1.63% during trading on Friday, hitting $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 104,639 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.16 and a 52-week high of $43.83.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The business earned $89.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post $1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Sidoti began coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, insider Francis C. Poli sold 11,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $479,993.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,525.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,408,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,507.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc (CNS) is a holding company. The Company is an investment manager with a focus on liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. The Company serves institutional and individual investors.

