Dimension Therapeutics (DMTX) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Dimension Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMTX) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dimension Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of -0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DMTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dimension Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Dimension Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dimension Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Dimension Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dimension Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.35.

Dimension Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMTX) opened at 1.50 on Friday. Dimension Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54. The company’s market capitalization is $37.56 million.

Dimension Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Dimension Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 464.39%. The business had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dimension Therapeutics will post ($2.10) EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/dimension-therapeutics-dmtx-receiving-somewhat-negative-press-coverage-analysis-finds-updated.html.

Dimension Therapeutics Company Profile

Dimension Therapeutics, Inc is a gene therapy company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing therapeutic products for people living with rare diseases associated with the liver and caused by genetic mutations. It has programs for hemophilia B, hemophilia A, ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency, and glycogen storage disease type Ia (GSDIa).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimension Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimension Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.