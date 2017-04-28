Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.95-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.23.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) traded up 1.37% during trading on Friday, hitting $114.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891,549 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.55 and its 200-day moving average is $100.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.63 and a 12-month high of $115.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company earned $550.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post $1.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 246.15%.

In other news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 4,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $451,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at $896,981. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 4,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

