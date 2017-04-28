Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $109.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.23.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) traded up 1.37% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891,549 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $85.63 and a 52 week high of $115.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.75.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm earned $550.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post $1.60 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 246.15%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/digital-realty-trust-inc-dlr-earns-hold-rating-from-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

In other news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 4,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $451,219.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at $896,981. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 4,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at $471,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 13,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Presima Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.5% in the third quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 239,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,212,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.4% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.