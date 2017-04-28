Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Leerink Swann reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) opened at 3.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. The firm’s market cap is $70.28 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.05. The company earned $0.13 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.78) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/dicerna-pharmaceuticals-inc-drna-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 84,682 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,043,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 16,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in the segment of discovery, research and development of treatments based on its RNA interference (RNAi) technology platform. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers that are genetically defined.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.