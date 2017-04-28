DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRH. Boenning Scattergood restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) traded down 4.18% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.01. 2,824,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality Company had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company earned $206.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,879,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,741,000 after buying an additional 3,280,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 15,487,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,938,000 after buying an additional 1,542,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,544,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,989,000 after buying an additional 84,526 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,640,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,333,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company by 95.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,327,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,278,000 after buying an additional 1,626,459 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT). As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of 26 hotels and resorts that contains 9,472 guest rooms located in 17 different markets in North America and the United States Virgin Islands. Its business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotel properties in the United States.

