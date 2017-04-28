DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DiamondRock Hospitality Company earned a news impact score of 0.22 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 75 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) traded down 4.18% on Friday, hitting $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,824,569 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $12.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $206.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.85 million. DiamondRock Hospitality Company had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

DRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut DiamondRock Hospitality Company from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality Company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT). As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of 26 hotels and resorts that contains 9,472 guest rooms located in 17 different markets in North America and the United States Virgin Islands. Its business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotel properties in the United States.

