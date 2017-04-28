Diamond Resorts International (DRII) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -0.12

Media stories about Diamond Resorts International (NASDAQ:DRII) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Diamond Resorts International earned a media sentiment score of -0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Diamond Resorts International (NASDAQ:DRII) opened at 30.22 on Friday. Diamond Resorts International has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $30.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.21.

About Diamond Resorts International

Diamond Resorts International, Inc (DRII) is engaged in the hospitality and vacation ownership industry. The Company operates through two segments: hospitality and management services, and Vacation Interest Sales and Financing. Its hospitality and management services segment manages a network of resort properties and provides services to a member base across the world.

