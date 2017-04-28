DIALOG SEMICONDUCT GBP0.10 (DLGNF) Earns Sell Rating from DZ Bank AG

DZ Bank AG reiterated their sell rating on shares of DIALOG SEMICONDUCT GBP0.10 (NASDAQ:DLGNF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DLGNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of DIALOG SEMICONDUCT GBP0.10 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of DIALOG SEMICONDUCT GBP0.10 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIALOG SEMICONDUCT GBP0.10 from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of DIALOG SEMICONDUCT GBP0.10 (NASDAQ:DLGNF) opened at 47.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.58. DIALOG SEMICONDUCT GBP0.10 has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.35.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/dialog-semiconduct-gbp0-10s-dlgnf-sell-rating-reiterated-at-dz-bank-ag-updated.html.

