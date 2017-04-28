Diageo plc (DGE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,352.40 ($30.07).

DGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($27.49) price objective on shares of Diageo plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo plc in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,370 ($30.30) target price on shares of Diageo plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a GBX 2,185 ($27.93) target price on shares of Diageo plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.29) price objective on shares of Diageo plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) opened at 2239.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,281.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,174.52. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,737.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,348.09. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 56.23 billion.

Diageo plc Company Profile

Diageo PLC is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company operates in various categories, including spirits and beer. Its geographic segments include North America; Europe, Russia and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. Its principal products includes Scotch whisky, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Beer, Irish Cream Liqueur, Wine, Raki, Tequila, Canadian Whisky, American Whiskey, Progressive Adult Beverages, Cachaca, Brandy and Ready to Drink.

