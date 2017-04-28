Diageo plc (DEO) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.08

News stories about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Diageo plc earned a news impact score of 0.08 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 97 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) traded down 0.0985% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.3543. 192,801 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.35. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $99.46 and a 52-week high of $117.84. The company has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.5923.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Diageo plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Diageo plc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Diageo plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

About Diageo plc

Diageo PLC is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company operates in various categories, including spirits and beer. Its geographic segments include North America; Europe, Russia and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. Its principal products includes Scotch whisky, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Beer, Irish Cream Liqueur, Wine, Raki, Tequila, Canadian Whisky, American Whiskey, Progressive Adult Beverages, Cachaca, Brandy and Ready to Drink.

