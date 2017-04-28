DHI Group Inc (DHX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DHX. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DHI Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) opened at 3.80 on Tuesday. DHI Group has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $8.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. The firm’s market capitalization is $188.57 million.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.69 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. DHI Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DHI Group will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/dhi-group-inc-dhx-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,546,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after buying an additional 582,823 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,559,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Menta Capital LLC boosted its stake in DHI Group by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 432,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 122,604 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DHI Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,187,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights and employment connections through specialized services for professional communities, including technology and security clearance, financial services, energy, healthcare and hospitality. The Company’s segments are Tech & Clearance, which includes Dice, Dice Europe and ClearanceJobs; Global Industry Group, which includes eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers and BioSpace; Healthcare, which includes Health eCareers, and Corporate & Other, which includes Slashdot Media and Brightmatter.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.