DHI Group Inc (DHX) Stake Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of DHI Group worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in DHI Group by 28.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in DHI Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in DHI Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 663,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 44,289 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in DHI Group by 38.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 126,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) traded up 1.32% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. 403,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. DHI Group Inc has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The stock’s market cap is $191.05 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.69 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DHI Group Inc will post $0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights and employment connections through specialized services for professional communities, including technology and security clearance, financial services, energy, healthcare and hospitality. The Company’s segments are Tech & Clearance, which includes Dice, Dice Europe and ClearanceJobs; Global Industry Group, which includes eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers and BioSpace; Healthcare, which includes Health eCareers, and Corporate & Other, which includes Slashdot Media and Brightmatter.

