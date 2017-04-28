DeVry Education Group (DV) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.42

Press coverage about DeVry Education Group (NYSE:DV) has trended positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DeVry Education Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.42 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 67 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of DeVry Education Group (NYSE:DV) opened at 38.05 on Friday. DeVry Education Group has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $31.00.

DeVry Education Group (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. DeVry Education Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm earned $456.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DeVry Education Group will post $2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DeVry Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of DeVry Education Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

In related news, insider Eric P. Dirst sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $122,624.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,888. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa W. Wardell purchased 3,100 shares of DeVry Education Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.88 per share, with a total value of $80,228.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 114,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,796.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,667 shares of company stock valued at $547,372. 5.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DeVry Education Group Inc (DeVry Group) is a global provider of educational services. DeVry Group’s focuses on empowering its students to achieve their educational and career goals. DeVry Group’s institutions offer a range of programs in healthcare, technology, business, accounting, finance and law. The Company operates in three segments: Medical and Healthcare; International and Professional Education, and Business, Technology and Management.

