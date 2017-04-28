Deutsche Municipal Income Trust (KTF) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Deutsche Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) have trended positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Deutsche Municipal Income Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.36 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Deutsche Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) opened at 13.33 on Friday. Deutsche Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $14.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/deutsche-municipal-income-trust-ktf-receives-media-impact-rating-of-0-36-updated.html.

About Deutsche Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust (the Fund) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, intends on being invested in municipal securities valued at the time of purchase within the four highest grades (Baa or BBB or better).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.