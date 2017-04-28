Deutsche Bank AG Reiterates Hold Rating for Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL)

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank AG in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $53.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) traded down 2.70% during trading on Friday, reaching $52.35. The company had a trading volume of 315,728 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.65. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $57.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.15.

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.46 million. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 7.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited will post $3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,121,000 after buying an additional 212,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,197,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,363,000 after buying an additional 77,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,976,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,068,000 after buying an additional 24,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,548,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,638,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,100,000 after buying an additional 265,952 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance on a global basis. It manages its business as two business segments: Aspen Insurance and Aspen Reinsurance (Aspen Re). The reinsurance segment consists of property catastrophe reinsurance (including the business written through Aspen Capital Markets), other property reinsurance (risk excess, pro rata and facultative), casualty reinsurance (U.S.

