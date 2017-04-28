Deutsche Bank AG Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (PNK)

Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PNK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price points to a potential downside of 22.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pinnacle Entertainment from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) traded down 0.24% on Friday, reaching $20.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,305 shares. Pinnacle Entertainment has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The firm’s market cap is $1.15 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64.

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinnacle Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 415.78% and a negative net margin of 20.10%. The business earned $637.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Entertainment will post $0.68 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/deutsche-bank-ag-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-pinnacle-entertainment-inc-pnk.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yost Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,991,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,389,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after buying an additional 34,806 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,722,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,322,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Entertainment Company Profile

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc is an owner, operator and developer of casinos and related hospitality and entertainment businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Midwest, South and West. The Company’s Midwest segment includes Ameristar Council Bluffs, Ameristar East Chicago, Ameristar Kansas City, Ameristar St.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Entertainment Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Entertainment Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.