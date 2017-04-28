Deutsche Bank AG Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $90.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lincoln Electric Holdings from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Longbow Research upgraded Lincoln Electric Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric Holdings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) traded down 0.61% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,566 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.41. Lincoln Electric Holdings has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.31 million. Lincoln Electric Holdings had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings will post $3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

In other news, VP Frederick G. Stueber sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,231,813.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,590.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $449,162.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,570 shares in the company, valued at $559,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings by 115.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 61,508 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings by 1.6% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 79,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings by 8.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,188,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric Holdings

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer of welding, cutting and brazing products. The Company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding and The Harris Products Group. The Americas Welding segment includes welding operations in North and South America. The International Welding segment primarily includes welding operations in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

