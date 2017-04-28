Deutsche Bank AG Reaffirms Hold Rating for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALSN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc upgraded Allison Transmission Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on Allison Transmission Holdings and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Allison Transmission Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission Holdings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings (NASDAQ:ALSN) traded down 0.08% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,970,442 shares. Allison Transmission Holdings has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $40.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average is $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a PE ratio of 30.46.

Allison Transmission Holdings (NASDAQ:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The business earned $499 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Deutsche Bank AG Reaffirms Hold Rating for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/deutsche-bank-ag-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-allison-transmission-holdings-inc-alsn.html.

In other news, SVP Randall R. Kirk sold 6,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $245,510.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,277.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randall R. Kirk sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $205,449.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,229.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,684 shares of company stock worth $6,093,959.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Allison Transmission Holdings by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission Holdings by 13.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Allison Transmission Holdings Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc and its subsidiaries design and manufacture commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions. The Company manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical United States defense vehicles. The Company’s transmissions are used in a range of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (primarily school, transit and hybrid-transit), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.