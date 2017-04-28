Deutsche Bank AG Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $63.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LUV. Vetr raised Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.44 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) traded up 0.84% on Friday, hitting $56.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,012,163 shares. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.88. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $59.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post $3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.33%.
In other Southwest Airlines news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 9,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $500,032.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,357.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gary C. Kelly sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $1,219,425.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 619,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,463,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,281 shares of company stock worth $4,694,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 525,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after buying an additional 74,662 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,493 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,142 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the third quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,090 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,304.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,075 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 87,375 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co (Southwest) operates Southwest Airlines, a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and near-international markets. The Company provides point-to-point service. The Company offers ancillary service offerings, such as Southwest’s EarlyBird Check-In and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors, in accordance with Southwest’s respective policies.
