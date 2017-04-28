CMS Energy Co. (CMS) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank AG

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CMS Energy to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.44.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) opened at 45.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.56. CMS Energy has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.08.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy will post $2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 66.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,906,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,174,000 after buying an additional 1,379,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 8,976,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,116,000 after buying an additional 649,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,983,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,378,000 after buying an additional 267,585 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,073,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,138,000 after buying an additional 28,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 2,576,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,237,000 after buying an additional 173,567 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation is an energy company operating primarily in Michigan. The Company operates through three segments: electric utility, which consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Michigan; gas utility, which consists of regulated activities associated with the transportation, storage and distribution of natural gas in Michigan, and enterprises, which consists of various subsidiaries engaging primarily in domestic independent power production.

