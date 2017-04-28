Dominion Resources, Inc. (D) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank AG

Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank AG from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

D has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Dominion Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Dominion Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dominion Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.14.

Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) opened at 77.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.51 and its 200 day moving average is $75.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.25. Dominion Resources has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $79.36.

Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Dominion Resources had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dominion Resources will post $3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Harris sold 5,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $436,105.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,604.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.90 per share, with a total value of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,307.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Resources during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in Dominion Resources by 23.8% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Dominion Resources by 62.6% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Resources by 653.0% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Resources during the third quarter worth about $120,000. 65.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Resources Company Profile

Dominion Resources, Inc (Dominion) is a producer and transporter of energy. Dominion is focused on its investment in regulated electric generation, transmission and distribution and regulated natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure. It operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power operating segment (DVP), Dominion Generation, Dominion Energy, and Corporate and Other.

