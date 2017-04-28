Denison Mines Corp (DNN) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.56

News articles about Denison Mines Corp (NYSEMKT:DNN) (TSE:DML) have trended very positive recently, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Denison Mines Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Denison Mines Corp (NYSEMKT:DNN) opened at 0.5488 on Friday. Denison Mines Corp has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.84. The company’s market capitalization is $296.78 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denison Mines Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital set a $1.00 price target on shares of Denison Mines Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Denison Mines Corp in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.29.

Denison Mines Corp Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. is a uranium exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties, extraction, processing and selling of uranium. The Company operates in three segments: the Mining segment, the Environmental Services segment, and the Corporate and Other segment.

